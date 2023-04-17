Sheffield United took one step closer to their Premier League return this weekend courtesy of their 4-1 victory over Cardiff City, which leaves them five points ahead of third-placed Luton Town.

The Hatters have four Championship games left to play this season while United have five - offering Paul Heckingbottom's side further advantage in the race for second place.

The Blades will already be putting plans in place for the summer transfer window but they face an interesting conundrum concerning their two Manchester City loanees, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

Could Sheffield United re-sign Tommy Doyle and James McAtee this summer?

Premier League rules dictate that clubs can only loan one player from each division rival, which leaves Heckingbottom and co. with a decision to make assuming they return to the top flight.

The Sun has reported that they'd love to re-sign both Doyle and McAtee but that the former will be their preference once City have assessed the future of their loan players.

That means they'll likely be looking for a replacement for the latter in the summer transfer window and Sunderland's Amad Diallo should be a target they consider.

Sheffield United to move for Man United's Amad Diallo?

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season on loan from Manchester United, scoring 13 times and providing three assists, and showcased his match-winning qualities again this weekend as he bagged the Black Cats' winner against Birmingham City, which keeps their play-off dreams alive.

Tony Mowbray has admitted that he'd love to re-sign Diallo for next season but has made it no secret he believes that will be tough to do if they're not promoted to the Premier League this term.

That could allow the Blades the opportunity to make their move as they look to replace McAtee.

Having impressed in the Championship this season, you can understand why Man United would want the attacker to take the step up to the top flight and the Blades could represent a good destination if they don't believe he'll get minutes at Old Trafford.

Though Diallo has played off the right for most of the season, much of the damage he has done for the Black Cats has been when he's drifted into central areas while the Ivory Coast international is capable of playing in attacking midfield as well.

He is able to influence games from behind the striker as both a goalscorer and a creator while his qualities as a ball carrier have been notable as well, all things that McAtee has contributed for Heckingbottom's side this term, and could prove to be a very smart addition ahead of their return to the Premier League.

A number of dominoes would have to fall but Diallo is someone that should be on the Blades' radar.