Sheffield United should join four-club transfer race for this Huddersfield Town player: Opinion

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is certainly expecting to be busy when the January transfer window opens next month.

The newly installed Blades manager has inherited a squad that is top heavy and quite frankly far too swelled in some areas, which means that departures could be on the cards in the new year.

In addition to sending players out the door at Bramall Lane, the former Leeds United boss will no doubt be keen to bring in some new additions in the window that fit his vision for how he sees his tenure with the Steel City club panning out.

It is no secret that a new centre back is on the agenda for Heckingbottom, with John Egan, Chris Basham and Ben Davies being the only senior options available in said area of the pitch.

Therefore it could be suggested that the Blades should join a transfer race that has just reportedly come to fruition, with Football Insider detailing the fact that Huddersfield Town’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green is a much sought after player at present.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 What club did Sheffield United sign Jamie Ward from? Chesterfield Scunthorpe United Derby County Huddersfield Town

Indeed the 22-year-old – who is currently on loan at Rotherham United in League One – is said to be on the hit list of the likes of Derby County, Preston North End, Barnsley and Cardiff City, with his reputation having increased tenfold after his form for the Millers this season.

Although Sheffield United may need to sell in order to reinvest in their squad, a move for Edmonds-Green could be in their best interests given the fact that the defender is set to see his current deal with the Terriers expire in the summer of the new year, thus making him a much more affordable option in comparison to other supposed targets.

Add to the fact that he is also good in possession and commanding in the air and it is fair to say that this could be a cross-Yorkshire move that would tick a lot of boxes for the Blades given their current situation.

Huddersfield are said to want a six figure fee for the player who graduated from their youth academy and could be reluctant to sell to a direct divisional rival at this stage of the season.

However if their asking price is met, Edmonds-Green could well be lining up in red and white stripes before the window is out.