Sheffield United will be hoping to secure the Championship's second automatic promotion spot when this international break passes.

The Blades, who have nine games left to play of this second-tier campaign, currently sit three points above Middlesbrough in third place, whilst they also possess a game in hand on Michael Carrick's side who have been cutting the gap over the last couple of months.

The fact they do not know what division they will be playing their football in next seasons will likely have an impact on how they plan for the summer transfer window, with promotion to the Premier League naturally allowing them to be more ambitious.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the Championship season plays out and how they approach the upcoming transfer window, here, we take a look at two players that Sheffield United should send out scouts to watch...

Gus Hamer

With Oli Norwood and John Fleck entering the latter stages of their careers, and with James McAtee and Tommy Doyle set to return to Manchester City after their loan spells, adding to their midfield options may emerge as a high up priority when summer comes around.

Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer is one player who could become of interest and is a player that Sheffield United scouts should look to assess with suitability in mind during the latter stages of this campaign.

The 25-year-old has been a top performer for the Sky Blues for a couple of seasons now and has often displayed ability of the higher-level, with a Premier League move certainly having potential.

A fantastic technician who looks to play through the thirds with purpose, he can also contribute in the final third, as evidenced a fair few times in recent seasons.

A player that meets the out of possession demands too, he is intelligent and determined when looking to get the ball back whilst his positional awareness is also at a high level.

George Hall

Birmingham City are growing a reputation of developing some fantastic midfield talents in recent years and 18-year-old George Hall is progressing at an exciting rate.

The teenager has started nine games in the Championship for the Blues this season, adding a further 17 appearances on the bench in a season where he has been handed lots of experience.

Hall represents a long-term project and whilst he will unlikely be ready for the Premier League next season, should the Blades secure promotion, he could head out on loan in the Championship for more consistent game time and bridge the gap.

Sheffield United will be seeking to strenghten their midfield options with technical yet athletic midfield options who have what it takes to ply their trade in the Premier League in years to come and it is fair to say that Hall has an incredibly potential.