Sheffield United could do considerably worse than administering mid-season heartbreak on Stockport County by prising away in-demand forward Louie Barry from parent club Aston Villa.

The Blades are currently faring well in the 2024/25 Championship campaign and are poised to stake a strong, season-long claim for an immediate return to the Premier League following their dismal relegation season last time out. Indeed, had they not been struck with a two-point deduction before a ball was kicked, then Chris Wilder's side would be sitting atop the league table above high-flying Sunderland, whom they are only trailing behind on goal difference.

Much is subject to change throughout the remainder of the season, but the promotion race is already heating up.

You would imagine that the eight or nine clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, such as the Blades, Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional bodies and squeeze over the line come May.

Wilder has revealed that he is looking to seek reinforcements in the winter window amid something of an injury crisis which has seen his forward line weakened through injuries to Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore, while 20-year-old captain Ollie Arblaster is poised to miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL in their Steel City Derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

Both Wilder's pledge and the players in question to have suffered setbacks as of late, could well lead them to a move for Barry.

Louie Barry's 24/25 form at Stockport County

Barry, who completed a second loan switch to Edgeley Park after helping Dave Challinor's side achieve promotion from League Two last season, has ignited English football's third tier thus far with a batch of stunning displays.

The 21-year-old hotshot has found the back of the net on 11 occasions from just 16 matches, including a notable stunner to inspire a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Wrexham last weekend.

Equally capable at running the channels wide-left or leading the line through the middle, the versatile forward is currently League One's leading goalscorer and appears to have already outgrown the level, which admittedly does create doubt over his future by the time January rolls around.

That's because the prospect of the Premier League side choosing to recall Barry from his fruitful loan to either cash in or test him at a higher level simply cannot be ruled out and, if recent claims are to be believed, there are already suitors queuing to strike a permanent exit from Villa Park.

According to reports, both Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are interested in a permanent deal for Barry.

Sheffield United should sign Stockport County loanee Louie Barry from Aston Villa

They would have to get to grips with the reality of facing no shortage of competition first, but a move to Bramall Lane would make so much sense and tick many boxes. There is every chance that Villa could recall him and cash in come January if they believe they have ample opportunity to profit on the youngster they purchased for just £880,000 from Barcelona more than four years ago.

Barry's career trajectory has been exponentially upwards since moving to Stockport. He only scored nine goals in more than 70 games across mixed loans with the likes of Ipswich Town, Swindon, MK Dons and Salford City, but has since returned 23 goal involvements from just 36 appearances for Stockport and now looks every bit ready for the Championship after finding his feet in senior football.

Louie Barry's career stats by club via FotMob, as of November 22 Club Division Years Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa Premier League 2021- 1 1 0 Ipswich Town (loan) League One 2021-2022 6 0 0 Swindon Town (loan) League Two 2022 16 6 1 MK Dons (loan) League One 2022-2023 32 1 2 Salford City (loan) League Two 2023 21 2 1 Stockport County (loan) League Two, League One 2023-2025 39 21 5

Right now, it's hard to attest that Wilder needs additional options on the left-hand side. United are extremely well-stocked across most areas of the pitch, of course, but their options in wide areas are rather thin, so much so that Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare - two central/attacking midfielders by trade - have been forced to fill in wide-left. That's exactly where Barry has been plying his trade this term, despite initially making waves as a nippy and direct striker at youth-team level.

He's confident when it comes to carrying the ball forward at opposition full-backs, and does so with real quality and exquisite close control, while his movement is electrifying and he possesses the natural agility to evade challenges with ease. Barry's athletic profile is hugely exciting, and his speed in behind can help to stretch defences and break in transition too.

The Villa prospect is also blessed with remarkable ball-striking ability, which helps him to be very prolific inside the penalty area while developing a penchant for scoring from range - four of his 11 goals have come from outside the box this season. He's exactly the type of wildcard, X-Factor player who could come in mid-season and help United kill games off and get over the line in the promotion race.

It would be a spectacular signing if they could pull it off and, if they can stump up the cash, they may just have a chance.