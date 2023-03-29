With six or so weeks left of the season, Sheffield United could well enjoy a very successful end to the campaign.

On the one hand, in the Championship, they are in the driving seat to tie up the second automatic promotion spot.

Indeed, they currently sit in second, three points clear of their closest rivals Middlesbrough, and with a game in hand over them.

Whereas in the FA Cup, following Tommy Doyle's long-range injury-time winner recently, the club are set to take on the mighty Manchester City in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Paul Heckingbottom does not strike me as the sort of manager that will allow his players to become distracted and so it could be a brilliant end to the campaign for the Blades.

Whilst a lot of the headlines will go to their attacking talent this season, particularly Iliman Ndiaye, who has had an excellent campaign, one player who just does a solid job is midfielder Sander Berge.

Berge's quality is there for all to see, and at times, he makes moving with the ball look effortless the way he glides past the opposition in the centre of the park.

However, with regards to Berge, Sheffield United have every right to be seriously annoyed following recent comments on his future at the club made by the Norway national team manager Stale Solbakken.

Indeed, Solbakken told the media during the international break, via The Star: "The next step for him is that he has to leave the Championship,”

“It has nothing to do with Sheffield United, because they are the second best team there.

"But it has to do with the football that is generally played there.

"For him, to take the next step, it may be good to enter a different culture and structure.”

Now, not only are these comments deeply unhelpful, they are also illogical.

First and foremost, Sander Berge and his representatives know what is best for Sander Berge, and although the Norwegian national team bosses' opinion is important, it would be ridiculous were it to dictate where he plays his football.

But further to that, Sheffield United, should they finish the season as they have played the campaign up until now, are in a good position to go on and secure promotion to the Premier League.

In that scenario, demanding an exit from Sheffield United for Berge would be bizarre.

Even if the Blades were to remain in the Championship, though, the national coach demanding he depart Bramall Lane would be strange given some of the Norwegian squad come from leagues that could be considered inferior to the second tier.

Due to how nonsensical and somewhat illogical they are, I'd be very annoyed by the above comments if I were Sheffield United.