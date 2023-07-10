Sheffield Wednesday are interested in centre-back Chris Francis, but they face competition for the youngster, who is currently on trial with Sheffield United.

Who is Chris Francis?

The 20-year-old is unlikely to be a name that many fans know, as he is yet to make his mark in the professional game just yet.

Francis came through the ranks at Swindon before being released at 18, and he spent a year with non-league Leigh before linking up with Premier League Bournemouth last year.

During his time with the Cherries, the defender only played for the development sides, but he is on the lookout for a new club again as he left this summer.

And, it appears there could be a battle for his signature, as the Daily Mail provided an update on the situation of the player, which revealed that he is currently with the Blades, whilst he is also on the radar of Charlton and Blackpool.

“Former Bournemouth centre-back Chris Francis is training with Sheffield United. The 20-year-old played in a friendly for Charlton last week and has interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool.”

Who will Chris Francis sign for?

Francis is available on a free and on the lookout for his next club, so there won’t be any complications for a side that wants to sign him. It’s just about offering him a suitable deal.

From the perspective of the player, it will be interesting to see what path he wants to go down. It’s unrealistic to think he would get game time with the Blades considering they’re in the Premier League, and even Wednesday given his lack of experience. So, the prospect of joining Charlton or Blackpool may appeal if he has a clearer path to the first-team.

Having said that, he’s still young, so learning and improving at one of the Sheffield clubs may appeal, as he looks to develop aspects of his game working with players and coaches in the top two divisions.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that any of the clubs interested will offer Francis a deal, but the number of clubs keeping tabs on the player suggests he is someone who they feel has potential and the ability to kick-on.

At his age, this is a crucial decision for Francis, who will be keen to settle down at a club after moving about in recent years.

Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer plans

You would imagine that Francis would be seen as a development signing for the Owls if they bring him in, so it’s not a deal that Xisco Munoz will be pushing for in terms of strengthening his XI right now.

But, Wednesday have an ageing squad, so they will need to refresh it in the years to come, and they will view Francis as someone who has the potential to get in. This is an interesting one to monitor in the coming days and weeks, as the defender plans for the next step in his career.

Either way though, it's going to be a hectic period for Wednesday as they look to back Munoz and improve the squad.