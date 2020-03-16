Sheffield United share throwback tweet that’ll surely leave Leeds United fans wincing

The Championship promotion race in the 2018/19 season was a closely-fought battle between a number of sides.

Leeds United were in a strong position to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League in that season, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the year saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side eventually lose out on automatic promotion, before they lost to Derby County in the play-offs.

Sheffield United were the ‘late movers’ in the race for promotion, and Chris Wilder’s side took a huge step towards the Premier League as they beat Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road courtesy of a late goal from Chris Basham.

Sheffield United’s Twitter account posted a throwback to the match on this day last year, which is a memory that the Elland Road faithful will be keen to forget at the earliest of opportunities.

‘BASHAM’S ARRIVING’ 😍 On this day last year, Chris Basham with a huge goal at Elland Road. 😁 pic.twitter.com/lbXBvrZ1lr — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 16, 2020

Leeds have since become a better team in the Championship, and seem to be learning from their mistakes towards the end of last season.

The Whites are currently sat top of the second-tier standings, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine league games remaining in this year’s campaign.

But with Bielsa’s side occupying top-spot, there will be added expectation on his players, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can deal with that, after previously struggling with it last term.

Due to recent events, Leeds are set to return to action on 3rd April when they travel to Ewood Park to take on play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Yorkshire-based side.

The Verdict:

This will be a memory that they’re keen to forget.

That season was one that ended with real frustration amongst the Elland Road faithful after they wasted a golden opportunity to pull clear of their promotion-chasing rivals in the Championship.

Basham’s goal was a well-struck effort on the day, and it ultimately proved to put a sizeable dent in Leeds’ promotion bid last term under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

But Leeds have become an improved side since that disappointing end to that league campaign, and the club’s supporters will be confident that they can make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this season.