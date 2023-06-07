Sheffield United have confirmed that Billy Sharp is one of three senior players to leave the club this summer.

Billy Sharp leaves Sheffield United

The 37-year-old is a firm favourite at Bramall Lane, having returned to his boyhood club in 2015 and been key to the remarkable journey they’ve been on since. That included winning promotion from League One to the Premier League, whilst he also featured as they bounced back to the top-flight this season.

However, his influence on the team had been reducing this campaign, on the pitch at least, with Sharp scoring just twice.

Therefore, with his deal expiring, the Blades had a big decision to make on the striker, who made it clear that he would be open to an extension.

But, in an update shared on their official site, Sheffield United confirmed that Sharp will be moving on, and they revealed that plans are in place to give the player a send-off for his contributions over the years.

Sheffield United announce released list

Whilst Sharp was the headline departure, there were two other significant exits, with Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens also set to move on.

Centre-back O’Connell was also part of the team that went from the third tier to the Premier League, and he starred as they finished in the top-half in the top-flight. But, serious knee injuries mean the left-footer has not played since 2020, so this decision was no surprise.

Finally, left wing-back Stevens was another who played a massive role in Sheffield United’s rise, having joined in 2017. But, he was another who wasn’t as influential this season, with injuries meaning he made just 12 appearances, losing his place in the XI as well.

The update added that the club have taken options on Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly and Oliver McBurnie, extending the quartet’s stay in Yorkshire, whilst they remain in talks with John Fleck, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn over new deals.

Paul Heckingbottom had to make tough calls

This would no doubt have been a tough decision for Heckingbottom, but from a football perspective you have to say it’s the right outcome.

Sharp was struggling to influence games like he used to in the Championship, and the step up is considerable, so it makes sense that they’ve decided to let him go to look for younger options in attack.

Similarly, the decision on O’Connell was inevitable due to his bad luck with injuries, whilst Stevens is no longer a key figure, so he will now look for regular game time elsewhere.