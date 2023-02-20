Sheffield United set to win race to sign striker, contract offered

Sheffield United are poised to win the race for young Motherwell striker Jevan Beattie, fending off a contract offer from the Scottish club to bring him south of the border.

That is according to the Daily Record, who claim that Beattie will be offered a scholarship with the Blades before then signing a two-year professional contract after he impressed in training over the last few weeks during a trial spell in South Yorkshire.

Motherwell have offered their own terms to Beattie, but they are set to lose out on their academy prospect to a club who could be in the Premier League in a few months time.

Beattie currently plays for Motherwell’s under-18’s and has impressed to the point where the Steelmen want him to sign pro terms, but they are set to be gazumped.

And Beattie could be set to follow in the footsteps of his father Craig, who played 16 times for Sheffield United in the 2008-09 season when on loan from West Bromwich Albion, scoring once.

The Verdict

United are always looking to add to their youth ranks and they may have stumbled across a gem in the form of Beattie.

He has a decent pedigree with his father being a former Scotland international and if he has impressed the Blades staff in his time at the club, then he must have something about him.

Young strikers seem to do well at Bramall Lane too – both William Osula and Daniel Jebbison have recently come through to gain first-team minutes and under-18’s forward Will Lankshear was recently sold to Tottenham Hotspur for a decent sum.

And you’d imagine that United will have enough resources to tempt Beattie to make the move from Scotland, as well as offering him a pathway into the first-team like Jebbison and Osula have had in the last 12 months.