Sheffield United are set to complete the signing of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The South London Press' Edmund Brack has stated that the youngster is set to join the Blades and that a medical for the player has been scheduled for today, amid serious interest from other Championship clubs.

Hull City, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and more were reportedly interested in Rak-Sakyi, according to Alan Nixon, but it appears that he will be heading to Bramall Lane.

Nixon stated on Sunday that United were going to be able to hold off Leeds and Hull in the race for Rak-Sakyi, who impressed in his last loan spell with Charlton Athletic two seasons ago, and now the deal appears to have taken another step closer to completion.

More to follow...