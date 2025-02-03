Sheffield United are closing in on a late deal for Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding ahead of this evening's 11pm deadline.

This development comes courtesy of a recent update from journalist Pete O'Rourke, who revealed the Blades' ever-advancing pursuit of Holding via Football Insider on Monday afternoon.

It has been a busy window of activity at Bramall Lane, with four players joining from the Premier League in Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon, Hamza Choudhury and, most recently, Harry Clarke. All four will undoubtedly bolster the Blades' automatic promotion ambitions, while two wingers by the name of Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Chavez are also set to arrive from overseas at some stage today as part of a left-field AI-directed recruitment strategy headed up by the club's new ownership.

United could well sign off the window this evening with seven signings in through the door, as they look to make up ground between themselves and league leaders Leeds United heading into the closing stages of the campaign.

Sheffield United closing in on Crystal Palace's Rob Holding

As per O'Rourke's report, United are poised to complete the signing of Holding after striking a loan deal with Palace. It's said that the Blades have won the race for Holding's services, with the defender having been lined up to depart Selhurst Park after finding opportunities hard to come by this season.

Holding, who joined the Eagles from Arsenal in September 2023, has only made one appearance for the South London side and has featured for their under-21 side this term.

But he will now be looking to play regularly in the Steel City, with United having been on the search for fresh central defensive options following Harry Souttar's season-ending Achilles injury back in December.

The 28-year-old will bring pedigree and experience to United's backline.

Rob Holding's career stats, via FotMob Years Club Division Appearances Goals 2014-2016 Bolton Wanderers Championship 30 1 2015 Bury (loan) League Two 1 0 2016-2023 Arsenal Premier League 162 5 2023- Crystal Palace Premier League 1 0

Across a seven-year stay, Holding made 162 appearances for Arsenal and has also earned two senior England caps, meaning he could be a shrewd capture at Championship level.

Sheffield United's centre-back transfer hunt

United have focused their attention on landing a deal for the ex-Gunners defender after being dealt blows in their pursuits of Jimmy Dunne and Japhet Tanganga, as per a report from The Star. After seeing a £2 million bid rejected for QPR defender Dunne, United decided to move on to other targets.

Meanwhile, the Blades had also looked to raid another Championship rival in Millwall by eyeing a deal for Tanganga, who has just six months remaining on his current deal.

Despite that, though, the Lions are said to value the former Tottenham Hotspur man at £3 million, a price which United clearly decided against meeting.

Instead, Holding now appears set to United's next signing as they look to fill the void left by Souttar.