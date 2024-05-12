Highlights Sheffield United end their Premier League run with a record of conceding over 100 goals, heading back to the Championship.

Ahmedhodzic, Souza, Slimane, and Traore are among players set to depart, as the Blades plan for a rebuild this summer.

Wilder will likely focus on building a stronger team for a promotion push next season, while possible signings and transfers are debated.

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Blades were promoted to the top flight last season, but they have made an immediate return to the Championship after a disastrous campaign.

United's relegation was confirmed at the end of April, and they broke an unwanted Premier League record as they became the first team to concede over 100 goals as they were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Saturday.

Premier League table (as it stands 12th May 2024) Team P GD Pts 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 -13 46 14 Fulham 37 -8 44 15 Everton 37 -10 40 16 Brentford 37 -7 39 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Manager Chris Wilder has failed to make an impact since returning for a second spell at the club in December, but he has led the Blades to promotion to the top flight before, and he will be hoping to repeat the feat next season.

It is set to be a busy few months at Bramall Lane as Wilder rebuilds his squad for a promotion push, and there could be a number of high-profile departures.

Sheffield United make four players available for transfer

According to journalist Alan Nixon, United will sell defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, midfielders Vinicius Souza and Anis Slimane and attacker Benie Traore this summer.

Ahmedhodzic joined the Blades from Malmo in July 2022, and he played a key role in their promotion last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has remained a regular this season, scoring two goals in 31 games, and despite being part of the worst defence in Premier League history, he has impressed with his performances on an individual level.

Ahmedhodzic attracted interest from Italian sides Napoli and Atalanta in January, and United were said to be willing to allow him to depart if their £20 million valuation was met, but he remained in South Yorkshire.

The defender has been keen to leave the club in previous windows, and his exit will be sanctioned this summer.

Souza arrived at Bramall Lane from Lommel in August, and he has been a key player this season, scoring one goal in 37 appearances in all competitions, but despite being just one year into a four-year contract, he looks set to depart.

Slimane joined the Blades from Brondby in July, but he has found his game time limited, with many of his 15 appearances this season coming as a substitute.

Traore was another summer signing, making the move from Hacken, but after just nine appearances, he was loaned out to French side Nantes in January, and it looks unlikely that he has a future at the club.

Ahmedhodzic, Souza, Slimane and Traore may not be the only exits this summer, with Nixon claiming last week that midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who joined United from Coventry City in August, will be sold if the club are able to recoup the £15 million they paid for him.

Sheffield United facing crucial summer following relegation

After such an underwhelming season in the Premier League, it is a big summer for the Blades.

Wilder will not want to lose the likes of Ahmedhodzic, Souza and Hamer, but their departures would bring in funds for a much-needed rebuild at the club.

It seems that preparations for life back in the Championship are well underway, and United have been linked with players such as Sunderland's Anthony Patterson and Leeds United's Luke Ayling.

There may be some question marks over whether Wilder is the right man to lead the Blades back to the top flight having picked up just two wins since replacing Paul Heckingbottom in December, but you would expect him to build a much more competitive team next season.