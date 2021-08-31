Sheffield United set to secure loan to buy deal for 23-year-old

Sheffield United are set to complete a loan move with the right to buy for Parma forward Yann Karamoh before the transfer window closes, according to Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari.

The Blades have been in need of adding to their attacking options before the end of the transfer window. That comes with them having been struggling for goals in the final third during the first month of the new Championship season.

Karamoh has been made available for a loan move by Parma after he managed to two goals and provide one assist in 24 appearances in Serie A last term.

According to the latest report from Gianluigi Longari, Sheffield United are set to secure a move for Karamoh and boost their attacking options with the versatile forward, who is capable of playing both in the wide positions and upfront.

It is believed that the deal will be an initial loan but with Sheffield United having the option to make it a permanent one potentially next summer if the 23-year-old suitably impresses at Bramall Lane.

The verdict

This seems like a potentially exciting addition to the squad for Sheffield United, with Karamoh a player that has a lot of experience now having spent two solid seasons with Parma in the top-flight of Italian football.

The 23-year-old managed to score four goals in all competitions for Parma last term and he was on the books of Inter Milan for two seasons between 2016/17 and 2017/18. That suggests that he has a lot of talent and it is now all about how he unlocks that on a consistent basis.

Sheffield United might be an ideal place for him to get his career really up and running and Slavisa Jokanovic has shown that he can get the best out of players with his talent during his pervious spells with Watford and Fulham.

Securing him on a loan with the right to buy is very smart from Sheffield United because it means that they can first take a proper look at him this term before then deciding whether to spend a large amount of money on him next summer.