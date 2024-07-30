Sheffield United are interested in striking a deal for Bournemouth's central defender Chris Mepham amid competition from Scottish giants Celtic.

According to a recent report from The Star, the Blades are "understood" to be keen on acquiring Mepham, having already conducted business with the Cherries this summer by signing Kieffer Moore.

However, Celtic are also in the hunt for Mepham as per a previous report by the Daily Mail, which has claimed that they are yet to lodge a formal offer for the defender reportedly valued at £8m.

Chris Wilder has amplified the club's transfer activity as of late, having added Harrison Burrows and Callum O'Hare to his ranks as of late after Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum both arrived on free transfers earlier on in the window following their exits from Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

Sheffield United's 24/25 transfers, as of July 30 Player Signed from Position Jamie Shackleton Leeds United (free transfer) Right-back Sam McCallum Norwich City (free transfer) Left-back Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Striker Callum O'Hare Coventry City (free transfer) Attacking midfield Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Left-back, winger

It's been something of a recent rebuild for United, who were immediately relegated from the Premier League with just 16 points to their name and have seen a range of long-serving ex-Blades move on across the summer.

The likes of Oli McBurnie, Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Ben Osborn, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and Max Lowe all left for nothing upon the expiration of their Bramall Lane deals, while Jayden Bogle opted to join Yorkshire and potential promotion rivals Leeds.

The initial report from The Star doesn't indicate whether the Blades are pursuing a loan or permanent deal at this stage for Mepham, who started just six Premier League matches for Bournemouth in 2023/24.

The defender has failed to assert himself as a regular at club level, although he's been a key figure on the international stage for Wales by tallying up 46 caps to date.

Just like Moore, however, Mepham has achieved promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth and that could form a big part of the Blades' thinking as they will also harbour such ambitions and value the experience.

Mepham too could be attracted to the prospect of regular first-team football, having laid bare his thoughts on being out-of-favour on the south coast earlier this year, as reported by BBC Radio Solent.

"Individually it's tough. I have been in this position quite a few times with limited game time," Mepham explained.

"Ultimately when the team is doing as well as they are there's not a lot you can do other than keep pushing in training and see where it takes you."

"You never want to really settle for being just a squad player that can come in once every now and then. I certainly value myself as being better than that. It wouldn't be in my character to be content with that."

Chris Mepham would be a strong signing for Sheffield United

Wilder would certainly benefit from having more central defensive options at his disposal moving forward and Mepham would represent strong competition alongside both promotion-winning and international experience.

He knows what it takes to get out of this division and given that's exactly what United will be looking to do next season, it feels like a beneficial switch for all parties.

He's hardly going to feature much at Bournemouth either, so they shouldn't have too many issues about sanctioning a departure and that'll only further work in the Blades' favour.

Of course, Bournemouth's demands remain unclear but if Wilder can broker the right price then the deal should really be a no-brainer.

It won't be easy though, as Celtic can offer Champions League football and may be better equipped from a financial standpoint to match both Bournemouth and Mepham's demands.

The appeal of moving to Parkhead would be perfectly understandable, but United must try and convince him to head to Bramall Lane instead.