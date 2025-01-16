Sheffield United are in discussions with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s agents over a potential move from Besiktas.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (10.04), talks are being held over a potential move this January as the player seeks a possible return to English football.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled for game this season, making just five appearances in the Super Lig.

The 31-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2026, but is hoping to make the switch back to English football, where he played for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Southampton.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Besiktas league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 20 (11) 4 (1) 2024-25 5 (1) 1 (0) As of January 16th

Sheffield United’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain interest

It was reported in the summer that Sheffield United were interested in a deal to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, but nothing came to fruition.

Uncertainty surrounding the club’s financial situation led to reduced business in the summer market, but clarity has since arrived in the form of a takeover.

This could open the door to reigniting their interest this January, with the club looking to improve Chris Wilder’s side for the second half of the campaign.

It has been claimed that talks are underway between the player’s representatives and the Blades, but no agreement has yet been reached.

It is understood that Sheffield United are looking to make additions to their forward options before the 3 February deadline, with the club challenging for promotion to the Premier League this year.

However, it remains unclear whether a move would be completed on a permanent or temporary basis.

Sheffield United league position

Sheffield United are currently third in the Championship table, just one point behind leaders Leeds United after 26 games.

The Blades were eliminated from the FA Cup last weekend, so will have their full focus on achieving a top two spot.

Wilder’s side have won just one of their last four in the league.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a home clash against Norwich City on 18 January.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signing would be an interesting get for Sheffield United

Oxlade-Chamberlain reached a great peak when he was last in English football, but injuries prevented him from really taking advantage of that.

It’s also been a difficult stint in Turkey, where game time and fitness has been hard to come by again.

A loan move would make more sense for Sheffield United, as someone with his experience could be a great addition to the squad for six months.

His wages could be an issue, as he will likely want to be one of the club’s highest earners, so finding an agreement may not be straightforward.