Sheffield United set to part company with Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United are set to part company with Slavisa Jokanovic this morning, as reported by John Percy.

The Blades sit 16th in the Championship table on 23 points, having beaten Reading FC 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

However, a sluggish start on the whole appears to have cost the Serbian his job at Bramall Lane.

Jokanovic, who has promotion to the Premier League on his CV with Watford and Fulham, was brought in to take the Blades in a fresh direction after parting company with Chris Wilder.

However, eight defeats in the opening 19 fixtures of the 2021/22 season has seen Sheffield United disappoint.

Despite registering a sixth win of the season against Reading on Tuesday evening, thanks to Jayden Bogle’s goal, the club look set to part company with Jokanovic.

As per John Percy on Twitter, Jokanovic has held talks with the club this morning and the decision has been reached to part company despite the win at Reading.

Slavisa Jokanovic set to leave his role as Sheffield United manager after talks this morning. Another Championship departure…. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) November 25, 2021

The South Yorkshire outfit are eight points adrift of the play-off places and significantly short of where Fulham and West Brom sit in the table, despite dropping out of the Premier League alongside that pair last season.

Sheffield United are next in action on Sunday lunchtime when they host Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

News of a sacking after a victory is always a surprise, yet Sheffield United haven’t got going at all under Jokanovic.

It was always going to be tough following Wilder at Bramall Lane and, ultimately, it feels like a percentage supporters weren’t willing to give Jokanovic the time needed.

Looking at the season now, the focus has to be on solidifying again in the second-tier and rebuilding without Jokanovic.

Thoughts? Let us know!

