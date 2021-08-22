Sheffield United set to make bold transfer decision on duo after dismal start to 2021/22 season

Sheffield United are reportedly looking to move on Oliver Burke this summer, after a disappointing start to this year’s campaign according to The Sun.

Burke has been with Blades since 2020, and has made 33 appearances in total for the club, which include three from the 2020/21 season, in what has been a frustrating one for Slavisa Jokanovic.

The former West Brom man is yet to find the back of the net for Sheffield United this term, with the Blades only having one point to their name from their opening four league matches of the new Championship season.

Their lack of goals is a concern, with the Billy Sharp scoring their first goal of the new league campaign, which came in a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

The Sun also claim that Sheffield United could consider bids for Rhian Brewster if the right offers come in, although it remains to be seen as to what their valuation of the former Liverpool forward is at this stage of the summer transfer window.

Brewster has scored just once in 33 appearances for Sheffield United, which doesn’t make for the best of reading for the former Swansea City loanee.

Sheffield United are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when Slavisa Jokanovic’s side take on fellow Championship side Derby County in the Second Round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

It’s a bold decision to make on their futures at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United haven’t been anywhere near good enough in recent weeks, and Slavisa Jokanovic clearly isn’t pleased with his attacking options at this moment in time.

With just one goal so far in this year’s league campaign, it is a concern as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It’s not surprising to hear that they’re looking to sell Burke, as he’s not been good enough in front of goal for the Blades, but if they were to cash-in on Brewster, then that could be one that comes back to haunt Sheffield United.