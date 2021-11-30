Sheffield United set to keep 21-year-old despite Nottingham Forest interest

Despite a torrid few seasons at Sheffield United, it looks as though Rhian Brewster may be set to continue on with the Blades, as reported by Eurosport.

The attacker joined Sheffield United back when they were battling in the Premier League and, despite a lot of hype around his signing and in terms of his potential talent, he has so far failed to live up to expectations.

In the top flight, he was given only 12 starts and couldn’t manage a single goal as the Blades were demoted back down to the Championship.

Under a new manager in Slavisa Jokanovic, he found chances even harder to come by. He couldn’t break into the team much and was still unable to bag goals on a regular basis.

However, with the club still toiling towards the bottom of the table, the Bramall Lane outfit decided to part ways with the former Fulham boss and have now appointed Paul Heckingbottom.

This could now spell good news for the striker. With his future at the club uncertain, Nottingham Forest were circling and were prepared to give him a lifeline elsewhere. He may not need one now though, with this report claiming that the new manager is ready to give him a fresh chance.

Brewster has managed to bag more this season – he has two to his name so far – and Heckingbottom has already shown much more favourable treatment to the youngster.

It looks like he may now feature in more of the club’s plans going forward – and it’s bad news for Steve Cooper, who was keen to sign the player in January.

It now means that he might get another chance to make his mark at Sheffield United – and his future looks like it could be set to remain at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Rhian Brewster is still only very young – he burst onto the scene as a young 16-year-old and is still only 21 – and has plenty of time to live up to his potential. He hasn’t adapted yet to more competitive action but given more faith and gametime, he could emerge as a key player for the Blades.

Their new manager is prepared to give him the chances he needs. If he can take them, then Sheffield United may finally see the kind of player they expected upon his arrival at the club.