Sheffield United set to hand opportunity to promising centre back

Sheffield United will take Dundee FC centre back Luke Graham on trial next week, a report from The Courier has revealed.

A member of Dundee’s youth ranks, the 18-year-old has impressed for the club’s academy, although he is yet to make his senior debut for the Scottish Premiership club.

The defender does however, have some first-team experience following a loan spell with Lochee United in the Scottish lower leagues, which has seemingly earnt Graham the chance to prove himself elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Graham is set to travel to Sheffield United on Monday, where he will then spend a week looking to impress with the Blades.

Giving an insight into the centre-back, and the chance he has been given in working with Sheffield United, Dundee’s Under 18s coach Scott Robertson said: “It will be a great experience for him, no matter how it goes.

“Luke has only been in full-time for a year and, through challenging circumstances with Covid and all that brings, has really progressed.

“He’s come on physically, mentally, tactically – everything we want to see. It’s credit to him how far he has come. He’s been making real strides recently.”

As things stand, Sheffield United are eighth in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the play-off places following a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is certainly a big opportunity for Graham while he is on trial with Sheffield United.

If he is able to earn a deal with the Blades, he will be playing for a club who at the very least, should be pushing for promotion to the Premier League next season.

That of course, is something that will surely appeal to any player, especially at the stage of their career that Graham is at, meaning he will surely be doing all he can to get an offer here.

Given the promise he has seemingly shown during his time with Dundee so far, you imagine he does at least have a chance of doing just that.