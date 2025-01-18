Sheffield United are set to sign Ben Brereton Diaz from Southampton, beating Championship rivals Sunderland to his signature.

This is according to The Star, who have been told the Blades are closing in on a deal for the forward, who is Chris Wilder's top transfer target this window.

It is likely that the deal will be a loan move, but it is not yet known if it will include an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Sheffield United set to land number one target

Wilder's side have been desperate to bring Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane all January, but faced stiff competition from Sunderland to land his services.

The Chilean international joined Southampton in the summer for a fee of £7m but has not featured since the start of September and is thus deemed disposable by the Saints.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, where he made a positive impression on the club, scoring six goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

It has been reported that Brereton Diaz had his heart set on a return to South Yorkshire and would only entertain a move to reunite with the Blades.

Ben Brereton Diaz can play crucial role in Championship promotion race

The Championship promotion race is hotting up, with Sheffield United, Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland all battling for the two automatic promotion spots.

The Blades currently occupy third position and are just one point behind league leaders Leeds. However, a win over Norwich City could send them top of the table.

With everything so close at the top of the table, the signing of Brereton Diaz could play a significant role in the promotion narrative.

Despite failing to score in the top flight this season, the 25-year-old has excelled in the Championship, having been a key player for Blackburn Rovers.

Over the course of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, the forward bagged 36 goals and seven assists before securing a move to Villarreal.

Having been a hit at Bramall Lane in the top flight, Brereton Diaz will be eager to prove himself by guiding Sheffield United straight back to the Premier League.

Ben Brereton Diaz's 2023/24 Premier League statistics with Sheffield United - per SofaScore Appearances 14 Goals 6 Expected Goals (xG) 6.07 Goal Conversion 17% Assists 1 Touches 31.3

The news of Brereton Diaz's return to Bramall Lane will be a major boost for Sheffield United, who have been striving to bolster their forward line.

The Chilean knows the club and the league and could be the difference between automatic promotion and the play-offs come the end of the season.