Sheffield United set to beat Cardiff, Hull and Southampton in transfer race

Sheffield United are set to beat Cardiff City, Hull City, and Southampton to the signing of 18-year-old defender Miguel Freckleton, according to journalist Gregor McGregor.

The teenager currently plies his trade for Southern League Division One South & West side Mangotsfield but was formerly part of the Bristol Rovers academy before coming through the football programme at SGS.

Bristol Live reported earlier this month that Freckleton is on the radar of a host of EFL clubs and has been on trial at Cardiff, Hull, Southampton, and United – impressing against senior professionals in behind-closed-doors games.

As per McGregor, however, the Blades are now set to win the race for the central defender.

It is said that the Bramall Lane outfit are very close to completing the signing of Freckleton, who will join the Yorkshire club on a multi-year deal.

The 18-year-old would be the latest player to come through the SGS system and reach the EFL, following the likes of Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo and Blades defender Kacper Lopata.

The Verdict

Winning the race for an in-demand young prospect is always a boost and it’s particularly positive for United given the emphasis on nurturing up-and-coming talent under new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

When Heckingbottom took charge back in November, United CEO Stephen Bettis suggested that there would be a renewed focus on “signing young players” and bringing them through into the first team.

Signing Freckleton looks to be evidence of them doing exactly that and beating off Premier League and Championship opposition to do so.

Supporters will likely have to wait a while for a chance to see the 18-year-old make his debut given he’s making the step up from non-league to the Championship but with a bit of patience, this may be a move that we praise a few years down the line.