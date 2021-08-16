Sheffield United set to battle Crystal Palace and others for Man United man

Sheffield United are keen on signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan and have been interested in him since last season, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the winger is expected to leave Old Trafford in the current window but that the North West club are yet to make a decision over his future.

Crystal Palace and FC Basel, as well as other teams in the Bundesliga and Premier League, are said to be keen to take him on loan for the upcoming season but it seems there is Championship interest as well.

Crook has reported that the Blades want Diallo, who is someone that has been on their list of transfer targets since last term.

The 19-year-old joined Man United from Serie A club Atalanta in January 2021 in a deal worth a reported £37 million.

The Ivory Coast winger has made eight appearances for the Red Devils since, scoring once and adding one assist, but it seems his next first team opportunities may come away from the Manchester club.

Sheffield United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Blades transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 The Blades signed Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020, but which German club has he played for in his career? Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Wolfsburg

The Verdict

This would be a sensational signing for the Blades but you do feel they’ll struggle to get a deal over the line given the interest from elsewhere.

You’d imagine Man United would prefer to send Diallo to another Premier League club or to the Bundesliga over a Championship club.

That said, the Bramall Lane outfit would at least be able to offer him regular first team football.

Slavisa Jokanovic does have some intriguing forward options but Diallo would be, arguably, the most talented attacking player in his squad.

Having the 19-year-old in the Championship would be an absolute joy.