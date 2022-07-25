Sheffield United set to add Premier League forward in temporary deal

Sheffield United are on the verge of finally securing a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Reda Khadra, Football Insider have reported.

The Blades are said to have agreed a deal with the Seagulls for the services of the 21-year-old German, who spent last season on loan at their Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Despite being a natural winger, Khadra played through the middle as an attacking midfielder for a portion of the 2021-22 campaign, and that is likely to be where he features in Paul Heckingbottom’s system.

It wasn’t Rovers who United have fended off to secure Khadra’s signature though, with Sunderland believed to be the other interested party.

Per a report from Alan Nixon, the Yorkshire outfit wanted to bring Khadra to Bramall Lane on a permanent basis, but they have had to settle on a season-long loan deal for the diminutive attacker.

There was a hold-up in proceedings due to Brighton wanting Khadra to commit to a new contract before heading out on loan, and now that has happened he is all set to complete a move to United, with a medical taking place on Monday.

The Verdict

Even though he’s naturally a wide player, Khadra adapted himself last season to play through the middle, and that is where United need bodies.

Morgan Gibbs-White heading back to Wolves has left Heckingbottom with a vacancy in the number 10 role, whilst he’s also short on striking options as well.

These are two positions that Khadra is more-than capable of playing in, and he’s already shown he can cope with the physicality of the Championship whilst featuring for Blackburn.

The German is a player that should get fans off their seats if it all works out, and a deal is expected to be concluded imminently.