Sheffield United set sights on Liverpool player ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan, according to The Sun.

Davies has only been with the Premier League side since February 2021, but has found regular game time hard to come by in their first-team, despite Liverpool’s injury problems in defence in recent months, with the defender not playing a single minute for their senior squad as of yet.

The 25-year-old had previously been on the books with Championship side Preston North End, and was a regular for the Lancashire-based side, which earned him a move to Anfield.

But it’s not been the move that Davies would have originally hoped for, with it looking as though his days with Jurgen Klopp’s side are numbered heading towards the 2021/22 campaign.

Sheffield United are seemingly offering him a route out of Liverpool, with Slavisa Jokanovic keen to add to his defensive options this summer.

The Blades were relegated into the Championship last term, in what was a hugely frustrating campaign for their supporters to witness.

Phil Jagielka left the club, whilst Kean Bryan’s future remains ‘up in the air’ at this moment in time, which means they could potentially be light on options ahead of their push for promotion this season.

Sheffield United are set to host Birmingham City in their opening match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Blades.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart signing on loan by the Blades.

Davies really impressed me whilst with Preston North End, and it’s a shame that his move to Liverpool hasn’t gone as originally planned, with Klopp often trusting some of the younger members of his team to start in defence instead during the 2020/21 season.

But a move to Sheffield United could be tempting for Davies, as the Blades will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

If he’s given assurances over his game time with them, then I’d expect it to be a no-brainer for Davies to head to Bramall Lane this summer.