Highlights Sheffield United are keen on signing Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler on loan.

Bowler spent last season on loan at Cardiff City but is now back at the City Ground, where he is not in Nuno's plans.

The winger's Forest contract expires in 2025, but the Blades are more likely to strike a temporary deal than a permanent one.

Sheffield United have reportedly set their sights on Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler in the summer transfer window.

That's according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who has revealed to Nottingham Forest News that the outcasted attacker is on the radar of Chris Wilder

This comes after the Blades had also continuously been linked with the captain of the East Midlands side, Joe Worrall for quite some time, although it is believed that the ex-Everton winger is now of a greater interest to Wilder ahead of the new Championship season than the centre-back.

The rebuilding job at Wilder's disposal was laid bare amid a mass exodus of experienced players and previous promotion winners, with the Bramall Lane outfit across the summer, with the most recent departure being Oli McBurnie.

However, United have somewhat remedied those losses after a dismal Premier League campaign with a number of signings who possess strong second tier experience, including Kieffer Moore, Jamie Shackleton and Callum O'Hare amid a backdrop of uncertainty regarding the club's potential takeover by a US-based consortium.

And to fit with the number of signings that can add second tier quality and know-how in equal measure, this latest potential signing more than continues such a trend.

Sheffield United interested in loan move for Nottingham Forest's Josh Bowler

As referred to above, Bailey has revealed exclusively to Nottingham Forest News that United have set their sights on acquiring the 25-year-old winger this summer - with a loan move preferred.

This comes after the Blades have previously shown strong interest in the aforementioned Worrall, but speculation regarding a potential deal for the Reds' previous promotion-winning captain has chilled of late.

Forest will be looking to offload a number of players this summer in what is Nuno Espírito Santo's first pre-season at the City Ground last December, and Bowler falls into said category of those who will depart the club on either a temporary or permanent basis, with Bailey believing it will most likely be a loan move to the Steel City at this moment in time.

Josh Bowler has struggled to fit into Nottingham Forest's plans

There's no denying that at times, Bowler has shown moments of high quality in the second tier, particularly from his time at Blackpool, which led to Forest acquiring his signature following their promotion from the Championship in 2022.

However, an immediate loan move to Olympiacos set the tone for what has been an unsettling period in the former Everton and QPR academy player's career, with a return to Bloomfield Road on a loan basis sandwiched inbetween his spell in Greece, as well as spending last season out on loan with Cardiff City.

Bowler was a regular feature in Erol Bulut's side who finished in 12th place last campaign, starting 30 of his 38 appearances for the Welsh side, netting on five occasions, as well as registering a solitary assist.

Josh Bowler's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A QPR 2013-17 1 0 0 Everton 2017-21 0 0 0 Hull City (Loan) 2019-20 31 1 1 Blackpool 2021-22 45 8 3 Nottingham Forest 2022- 0 0 0 Olympiacos (Loan) 2022-23 7 0 0 Blackpool (Loan) 2023 26 4 2 Cardiff City (Loan) 2023-24 38 5 2

For the first time since moving to Nottingham two years ago, the former Hull City loanee was able to somewhat show the Forest fans what he can do after being on target in a 3-0 win over League Two side Chesterfield on July 13 - three months after 2.Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin were credited with interest for his signature.

However, he is yet to make a competitive appearance for his parent club, and that feat seems unlikely with just one year left on his contract.

Josh Bowler would be a reasonable addition for Sheffield United

Given that the chequebook isn't exactly free-flowing at Bramall Lane in terms of transfer fees, a loan move for Bowler in the short-term is a smart move from United's point of view.

Wilder previously hinted that the majority of the club's business would be on free transfers or in the loan market, and this signing sees him once again stick to his word.

Both United and Bowler will feel they have a point to prove after frustrating periods, so it's effectively a perfect synergy as the well-established second tier performer looks to play a part in a side with lofty ambitions.

Given his profile, this would also be a reasonable replacement for Jayden Bogle, who recently joined Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, and with more player turnover likely to occur, United's upcoming campaign will definitely be one of intrigue from a lot of outsiders' perspectives.