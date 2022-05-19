Sheffield United set for transfer talks with 25-year-old international defender

Sheffield United are keen on keeping Croatia international Filip Uremovic at the club for the 2022-23 season, and will soon begin talks to see if a deal is possible, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 25-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane on a temporary deal from Rubin Kazan in March, despite the transfer window being closed for players who had contracts with other clubs.

Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, contracts of players from Russian clubs were allowed to be suspended by both FIFA and UEFA in order for individuals to seek football in other countries.

The Blades took advantage of this and signed Uremovic, who has amassed six caps for the Croatia national team, but in the end he featured just three times for United between his arrival and the end of the Championship season.

Despite his lack of action, United and Paul Heckingbottom are keen to keep the defender around and have planned talks to see if Uremovic can stay for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

An outright deal for the Croat though seems to be unlikely, with The Star claiming that it would be ‘impossible’ for United to match the contract he is on at Kazan.

The Verdict

Even though Uremovic did not feature much at all for Sheffield United, Heckingbottom clearly rates him enough to want him around next season.

It’s unlikely that Ben Davies will be returning to Bramall Lane, so that means the Blades only have three senior centre-backs on the books that are fit, with Jack O’Connell’s future in question.

Therefore, it would be wise if a deal for Uremovic was pursued, but only if FIFA are going to suspend his contract once again which would allow United to bring him in on the cheap.

If it proves to be difficult, then United will need a new defender regardless as Chris Basham will turn 34 before the new season begins, and you cannot expect him to play all 46 matches next season.