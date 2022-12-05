Sheffield United set for six-figure Iliman Ndiaye windfall after World Cup elimination

Sheffield United are set to receive a £200,000 cash boost as a result of Iliman Ndiaye’s World Cup journey.

The forward had his time in Qatar ended on Sunday following Senegal’s elimination at the hands of England.

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for Gareth Southgate’s side on Sunday evening.

That has brought an end to Senegal’s participation in the competition, having reached the Last 16.

According to The Star, the Blades are set to receive a cash bonus courtesy of FIFA as a result of Ndiaye’s exploits.

Ahead of the winter edition of the competition, FIFA created a £189 million pot in order to compensate clubs for having missing players during the domestic season.

A figure of £9,000 is due to clubs for each day that a player is missing from the first team squad.

Adam Davies is also set to earn Paul Heckingbottom’s side some income having travelled with the Wales squad.

Although half of that must be split with Stoke City, as the goalkeeper has not been with the club for more than two years.

The Verdict

Ndiaye performed well for Senegal and was making the most of getting to appear on the world stage.

Getting to play against England was a fun moment for the forward given he competes there, and he went up against former Blades in Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.

He was a standout player for Senegal at the competition, further improving his rapidly rising reputation.

Heckingbottom will be glad to have him back in the setup in time for this weekend’s return of the Championship, with it yet to be confirmed if he will return straight into the starting lineup.