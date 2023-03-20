Sheffield United are facing a complicated situation ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City next month.

Paul Heckingbottom's side came from behind late on to beat Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final at Bramall Lane yesterday, Tommy Doyle firing in a 90th minute winner in dramatic fashion.

The Blades have drawn Man City in the semi-finals at Wembley, locking horns with Pep Guardiola's side on the weekend of April 22/23.

However, a complicated scenario now awaits, with Doyle on loan from Man City and James McAtee on a similar agreement at Bramall Lane. Both played their part yesterday against Blackburn from the start, with Doyle the match winner.

In cases like this, it's usually that the loan players are ineligible to face their parent-clubs.

Before the draw, Heckingbottom made it clear how he didn't want to draw City for that reason alone.

He told his post-match press conference: "My wish is that we don't draw City and complicate things with the loans for Macca and Tommy. That's just what I wish.

"It'd have to be a discussion, it just complicates things, doesn't it? If we avoid them, they are our players. If we draw them, they are their players."

With or without Doyle and McAtee, Sheffield United's task in reaching a first FA Cup final since 1936 is a challenging one against City.

Guardiola's side blitzed Burnley on Saturday night in their quarter-final tie, winning 6-0 against, currently, the only side better than Sheffield United outside the Premier League. Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick of the week in that game and there were goals from Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer - one of Doyle and McAtee's former youth teammates at the Etihad Stadium.

The other semi-final will see Manchester United play Brighton and Hove Albion, with Sheffield United the only EFL side left in the competition.

The Verdict

It's going to be so disappointing for Doyle and McAtee if they can't play at Wembley against their parent-club.

Heckingbottom wasn't appearing to rule out a conversation and a change of heart for City, yet it's hard to imagine that when there's so much on the line in an FA Cup semi-final.

Despite the disappointment for both players, it feels like the right decision, though. It's the type of jeopardy that isn't fair on a young player, particularly when they will be returning to City in the summer after these loans.

Thoughts? Let us know!