Rotherham United look set for another season in League One, as they currently sit bottom of the Championship with eight games to play.

There is a 19-point gap between them and safety, so the Millers could be officially relegated in a months' time, or even earlier, depending on results.

Rotherham have had a putrid season after avoiding the drop by six points last season, and it has been evident throughout the whole campaign that they haven't got the quality to compete in the Championship.

There has been one shining light in the team during these two years of mostly losses. Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has built up a strong reputation as one of, if not, the best shotstoppers in the second tier. He has made the most saves per game (4), has the highest average Sofascore match rating (7.24), and he has faced more shots (223) than any Championship keeper.

With relegation pending, vulturous clubs, like Sheffield United, will try and prize the Swedish number one off the Millers, and a clause in his contract is going to make it all the more easy.

Viktor Johansson release clause that will open the door for Sheffield United

In January 2023, the 25-year-old keeper signed a new deal with the club that is scheduled to keep him at the New York Stadium until the summer of 2025. He was a big part of their survival push last season, and Rotherham fans will be thankful that he committed himself to staying with them.

Part of why he signed that new deal was because, within the contract, there is a release clause. This would allow any team to buy Johansson if they met the value that's within the clause, but, crucially, this part of the deal only becomes active if the Millers get relegated.

The Rotherham Advertiser has reported that this clause is worth seven-figures, and, to clubs like the Blades, who are said to be interested in the keeper, as per the Advertiser, that's by no means a gargantuan sum to get a player of Johansson's calibre.

The Yorkshire outlet has also said that this seven-figure fee isn't as high as the one that Rotherham could have received in January, had they sold the Swede then.

Johansson, who is currently away on international duty, has said that his mind is only focused on giving his all when he plays for the club.

"My focus is on the games until the end of this one," said the 25-year-old. "Whatever happens after, happens. My heart and my soul and my brain ... everything is with Rotherham at the moment."

The Advertiser added that they are likely to receive interest from Europe. The Blaydes, who saw the capabilities of Johansson first hand last season, would have the financial power to pay this reduced fee in his contract.

Rotherham were right to hold on to Viktor Johansson in January

Hindsight is a wonderful and annoying thing at the same time.

Obviously, it would have been more beneficial for Rotherham to get an even bigger fee in January than the one they are likely to get in the summer.

But, at the time of the winter transfer window opening, the Millers were only seven points from safety. That was by no means insurmountable.

If anyone was going to help them overcome that, it would have been Johansson.

Unfortunately for the Millers, that wasn't how it played out, but they had to give themselves the best chance to stay up, and that was by keeping their star keeper.