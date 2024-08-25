Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza is attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce as they get set to land a windfall from Brighton & Hove Albion for Ferdi Kadioglu.

According to Turkish media outlet Hurriyet though, José Mourinho's side will have to pay at least €15 million (£12.7 million) for the Blades midfielder, with the hierarchy at Bramall Lane insisting on making profit on the £10 million they acquired him for from Belgian side Lommel SK.

This is a large decrease from the fee that was reported by Alan Nixon in July, with Chris Wilder's men demanding £30 million for the 25-year-old, when Fulham were largely interested with a supposed bid of €18 million (£15.2 million).

The Turkish giants are continuing to chase the midfielder, despite Souza being involved in the Blades' opening three games in the new Championship campaign.

And with their transfer window not closing until September 13, it gives the Istanbul outfit extra time to get a deal done - although United would surely have to have a replacement in before their own deadline on Friday.

Sheffield United demanding €15m for Vinicius Souza amid Fenerbahce interest

Mourinho was keen to bring Sander Berge to Turkey, but following the Norwegian's move to Fulham, their interest in Souza has accelerated.

Souza joined Sheffield United last season from Belgian outfit Lommel, but like many of the squad, he underperformed in the Premier League.

Despite this, interest is high as the Brazilian is set to make his mark in the Championship this season.

A potential move is certainly at an early stage, with there being no indication whether Souza would want to move to Istanbul, or if either club can afford it financially. The deal is in Chris Wilder's court and Mourinho may have to hustle to acquire Souza's services.

Vinicius Souza loss would hurt Sheffield United and Chris Wilder

The Brazilian has made a sharp start in his second season at Bramall Lane, which will only mean Mourinho will want him more.

The £10m fee they paid for him should be trumped but, €15m doesn't seem like a great fee in the Blades' shoes.

Fenerbahce weren't happy with the original asking price, with Fenerbahçe sporting directior Mario Branco reportedly meeting with Sheffield United's CEO and claiming the fee they are asking for is too high for what they're willing to pay.

However, the Turkish side shouldn't have the control in this situation.

With no indications of Souza wanting to leave, there should've been no reason for the Blades to lower what they were after, and with strong midfield options already, they could demand a high fee for the Brazilian.

Despite not living up to the expectations last season, it was difficult for many Blades players to shine in a shocking season.

Souza did show signs of his talent and that appears to be coming to light in the early stages of the Championship season.

Vinicius Souza's 2024/25 Championship Stats (FotMob) Appearances 3 Pass accuracy % 90.5% Dribble success % 75.0% Duels won 28 Interceptions 7

He has been featuring in a three-man midfield with Blades academy graduate Ollie Arblaster and Callum O'Hare, who signed from Coventry City this summer, just ahead of the pair.

His defensive role has been useful so far this season, and the loss of the Brazilian would hit Wilder deep, especially with no real natural replacement at the club.

Tom Davies is an option as a replacement for Souza, but his injury problems will see him out for the starting period of the season, and it would be difficult to emulate Souza's role in midfield.

Gus Hamer could move back from his role on the wide left currently and back into a more natural midfield position, and that would also allow Wilder to bring in another winger, but he brings different qualities to Souza - qualities that may be worth more than €15 million.