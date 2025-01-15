This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit has admitted that paying up to £13 million for Leicester City's Tom Cannon would not be a good move for any Championship club.

The former Stoke City loanee has been the subject of heavy interest this window, with journalist Alan Nixon first reporting the Blades and Sunderland's keenness.

Tom Cannon's Stoke City 2024/25 stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 22 (22) Minutes played 1860 Goals (assists) 9 (1) xG 8.8 Shots (on target) 56 (31) Dribble success 13.3% Pass accuracy 61.5% Touches (in opposition box) 490 (71) Recoveries 23 *Stats correct as of 15/01/2025

Initially, it was believed that the promotion-chasing pair would be putting in loan-to-buy offers for Cannon, but the landscape has dramatically changed following his recall by Leicester, with Nixon reporting that both clubs have put offers in of an initial £10 million, with the potential for it to rise to £13 million.

Signed for a reported £7.5 million by Leicester in the summer of 2023, the Foxes hierarchy will be delighted to see such a heavy return on their investment and will surely accept these offers.

This would leave the ultimatum with Cannon and, given both team's strong league positions, it will not prove a simple decision.

Sheffield United fan pundit unsure on potential Tom Cannon fee

To get a Bramall Lane point of view on the potential fee they would be paying for Cannon, Football League World spoke to their fan pundit, Jimmy from the Blades Ramble podcast, who admitted he wouldn't want his club to pay over the odds for the 22-year-old.

"Tom Cannon would be a great signing at around £7 million, and we've been looking at a loan with an obligation to buy if promoted," Jimmy told FLW.

"I think £7 million is a fair price, as that is what Leicester paid for him from Everton.

"But talks are that Sunderland are now arriving with a huge bid. Whether it is true or not, I wouldn't be paying much more than we previously agreed to.

"Maybe £9 million at the absolute maximum, but even then, we are paying too much.

"Having said that, I think he does improve our front line, which is why I would be keen for us to get him if he was available. And obviously, I wouldn't want to strengthen a rival (Sunderland) at the same time.

"So, I am a big fan of Tom Cannon, and he was a player we were talking about in pre-season.

"I would be all for this deal, but it has to be at the right price."

Tom Cannon would be a superb addition for Sheffield United

While it would be admirable for Sheffield United to stick to a fair price, if they have desires of promotion, then seeing off Sunderland to Cannon's signature is imperative.

The Black Cats have already splashed cash on signing Enzo Le Fee on loan and picking up the Foxes striker would make them a force to be reckoned with.

For this reason, Wilder must urge the Bramall Lane hierarchy to go all out and offer personal terms that Cannon just can't refuse.

If he was to sign for the Blades, they would have picked up a top-level Championship striker who could fire them to promotion.