Sheffield United sent transfer message by Liverpool over 25-year-old target

Former Premier League champions Liverpool would prefer a permanent deal for defender Ben Davies this summer according to The Star, amid strong interest from Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s side for a £1.6m fee amid an injury crisis at Anfield back in February, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all absent with injuries at that time.

He was expected to play a part at Anfield alongside the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams with their senior absentees, but sustained an injury himself and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Reds.

After securing the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier in the summer and previously injured players making their returns, the Merseyside side have deemed Davies surplus to requirements just six months after his arrival.

Sheffield United, who are currently in desperate need of a centre-back after Jack O’Connell’s injury setback and the summer departures of Kean Bryan and Phil Jagielka, are one of the sides said to be interested in taking him away from Anfield this summer.

The Reds have made one thing clear to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side though: they would prefer a permanent deal for the centre-back.

Although both Davies and Sheffield United are both said to be keen on this move, it’s currently unclear whether the Blades are holding out for a loan deal, although talks between the player and Jokanovic are set to continue according to the Sheffield Star.

The Verdict:

Although they are yet to sell Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge so far this summer, they are probably one of the best-equipped sides in the Championship to make permanent moves for players.

And with Liverpool potentially prepared to negotiate a cut-price deal with the Blades just to get him off the books at Anfield, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to make a permanent move for him if they desperately want to bring the 25-year-old to Bramall Lane.

They seem to have negotiated a loan-to-buy deal for fellow target Ronaldo Vieira as well, so it’s hard to imagine they’ve spent a large chunk of their budget if they manage to get a deal for the midfielder over the line.

This should provide them with the resources needed to push this transfer through and in terms of planning for the long-term future, a permanent move might be the best option for Sheffield United.