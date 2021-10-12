Sheffield United seal signing of winger

Sheffield United the signed 17-year-old Brazilian winger Fernando Macedo, as per a tweet from ESPN Brasil correspondent João Castelo-Branco.

After struggling to pave his way into football in Brazil, a second tweet from the Brazilian journalist has stated that the young winger made the move to England in 2019 and has been living in London ever since.

Given that Castelo-Branco has shared an image of the 17-year-old in Sheffield United gear and putting pen-to-paper, it appears that a formal announcement from the Championship club is imminent.

It remains to be seen if Macedo will continue his progression within the club’s U18s set up, or if he will be deemed a player ready for U23 football.

In Brazil, the winger was progressing through the ranks with Red Bull Bragantino, however, he was eventually released, forcing him into making a big decision in regard to his career.

The verdict

Macedo is an unknown entity at this point, but for Sheffield United to be interested enough to take him on, then that suggests that he is a talented individual.

Given his age and lack of experience, first-team football seems miles away, however, if he is able to impress in the academy, then Slavisa Jokanovic has already shown that he is not scared to trust his younger players.

With Sheffield United seemingly edging closer to announcing the deal, it shows that Macedo’s decision to move to England in search of more opportunities within the game is starting to pay off.

However, there is still a long way to go in terms of reaching senior level.