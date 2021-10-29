Sheffield United sanction double player departure

Sheffield United duo Zak Brunt and Kacper Lopata have both joined Southend United on loan until January of next year, as per a recent report by the Echo.

Both players are now due to link up with the Blues and will take part in training with the National League club tomorrow as they look to get some first team experience under their belts.

The two youngsters have previously played twice at first team level for the Blades, with their appearances all coming in the Carabao Cup this season as Slavisa Jokanovic chose to take a look at the youthful options that he has at his disposal.

It is stated further in the report that the duo previously worked with Southend’s now assistant coach Darren Currie, during his time at Sheffield United as a coach in the club’s under-23 side.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Sheffield United have signed Billy Sharp more than once? True False

Brunt is an attacking midfielder who has also spent time at Aston Villa, Manchester City, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the past, whilst central defender Lopata previously started his career with Bristol City before arriving at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

This is such a great loan move for these young prospects as they will be aiming to help a club in trouble get back on it’s feet.

Southend’s fall from grace has been well documented, however it appears that they are now making a concerted effort to get back to where they once were in the Football League.

These two players will greatly benefit from playing in what is a competitive National League this season and should settle in well under the guidance of Shrimpers head coach Kevin Maher and his staff.

Sheffield United will certainly be keen to keep an eye on their progress during this period ahead of their returns to the Steel City at the turn of the new year.