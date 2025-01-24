Tottenham Hotspur are said to be watching Sheffield United's Ryan One, with Liverpool also keen on the 18-year-old, according to TBR Football.

The website goes on to report that Ipswich Town have inquired about the teenager and could make a move for him before the window closes.

With Premier League interest mounting in the centre-forward, it would likely take a substantial bid for the Blades to part ways with their future star.

Spurs join race for Sheffield United's Ryan One

Judging from the calibre of clubs interested in One, he is clearly regarded as one of the Championship's brightest prospects.

Liverpool had already been credited with interest in the teenager, with Alan Nixon claiming that the Reds were building a dossier on the Blades prospect.

TBR Football's chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has now confirmed that interest is mounting in the 18-year-old, with Spurs and Brentford said to be watching the player in recent months.

Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly attempted to sign the player before his switch to Bramall Lane and are keeping tabs on him again.

Ange Postecoglou's side have put an emphasis on signing upcoming Championship players in recent windows, with Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert signing from Leeds United and Burnley in the summer.

TBR Football goes on to claim that sources believe Sheffield United are not looking to sell One despite strengthening their attack this window.

Sheffield United's youngster one for the future

The fact that One is forcing himself into Chris Wilder's side is testament to the player's ability, with the manager clearly an admirer of the forward.

One has made 10 appearances in the Championship for the Blades so far this season and scored a vital equaliser to help the club beat Bristol City 2-1 in November.

The striker was handed starts against Plymouth Argyle and Watford, which must be a significant confidence boost for the player.

Now that Wilder's side have signed Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, One's opportunities in the side will likely be limited, but at 18, the Blades will see him as one for the future.

With such prestigious clubs interested in his services, it will be intriguing to see how the youngster handles the media attention.

Ryan One's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 10 Starts 2 Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.51 Goal conversion 25% Touches 9.5

With Spurs one of a number of clubs linked with One, it remains to be seen whether any of the clubs will cement their interest in the player.

However, One's best bet might be to remain at Bramall Lane where he is developing into a fine player under Wilder's stewardship.