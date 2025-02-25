Things could've looked very different in the Championship table for Sheffield United had they not squandered a 1-0 lead in a 3-1 defeat against Leeds United on Monday night.

The Blades missed a glorious opportunity to open up some clear daylight between themselves and Burnley in third place, and with the Clarets out of action on Saturday, United could've really asserted their authority in the promotion race.

Instead, they've left the door firmly open for Scott Parker's side to catch them in the automatic promotion race, but if they do happen to miss out on a top-two spot to the Clarets, Sheffield United could get their own back in the summer transfer market.

Not that it would be much consolation, but United could endeavour to pip Burnley to the signing of Grady Diangana from West Brom, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Naturally, a lot could change between now and the summer, but as things stand now, Diangana will be departing The Hawthorns come the season's end.

Sheffield United have loan players they need to replace

United swooped in January to secure the loan signing of Ben Brereton Diaz, while they have had Jesurun Rak-Sakyi since the start of the season, but with both in line to return to their parent club in the summer, it leaves the Blades a little short in wide areas.

After December's takeover, few really know what to expect from Sheffield United in the summer in regard to transfers, largely because transfer windows prior alluded to potential financial struggles given they sold some of their better players to direct rivals.

No one truly knows what the Blades' financial state is, but the heavy investment in Tom Cannon in January would suggest it isn't an immediate issue.

Still, that doesn't mean they'll want to spend money they don't need to in the summer, and getting Diangana in for free would be the perfect way to replace Brereton Diaz and Rak-Sakyi, but they will face competition.

Burnley were linked with the West Brom wide man in January alongside Parma and Celta Vigo, but Sheffield United could pip them to the post and strike a crushing transfer window blow.

Grady Diangana is looking likely to leave West Brom

The Baggies have scheduled contract talks with Diangana in an attempt to keep him in the Midlands, but there are several obstacles to overcome to make that a reality.

It is understood the player would have to take a wage cut if he is to sign a new deal, which certainly won't be appealing to Diangana and throws any potential deal into doubt.

Grady Diangana West Brom stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 193 26 21

It's at that stage Sheffield United should be looking to swoop, knowing they could get a top-end Championship player for free and will no doubt have the financial pulling power to at least match the current wage he's on at West Brom.

To dip into the market and find someone with the quality of Diangana would probably cost the Blades in the region of £10m, so they could potentially reinvest that money elsewhere in the squad if they were to land him.

He'd be a particularly good signing if they miss out on promotion, but if they do happen to secure a return to the Premier League, then he still has the quality to bring something to the squad, and at the age of 26 he still has plenty of room for development.