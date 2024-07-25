Gus Hamer has a reported €20 million release clause in his Sheffield United deal, and this could lead to one of the Premier League clubs picking up what pundit Carlton Palmer would consider to be a fantastic player for not much at all.

TEAMtalk initially reported the existence of a relegation clause in the Dutchman's contract with the Blades. They stated that the club's fall down to the Championship has activated a release clause in Hamer's current deal, and multiple top flight clubs are swarming around him.

Wolves have been linked with the former Coventry City man, who only arrived at Bramall Lane last summer in a deal worth £15 million.

Galatasaray are also said to be closely monitoring the 27-year-old who, according to GS Gazette, is now available for as little as €20 million (~ £16.8 million), due to the reported release clause.

Carlton Palmer's take on Gus Hamer, Sheffield United release clause

The former England international turned pundit has said that he thinks the Blades are in real danger of losing Hamer this summer, because of the release clause.

"Reports have revealed that Sheffield United's Dutch player Gus Hamer has a €20 million release clause," said Palmer, to Football League World. "The midfielder signed a four-year contract with United a year ago after being acquired from Coventry City for £15 million, at the start of their first season back in the Premier League.

"He scored four goals and made six assists despite United having a tough season. He's a very good player that's going to attract a lot of attention.

"This is a worry for Sheffield United. They'll be hoping that they can keep hold of him because in his previous two campaigns in the Championship he's racked up 12 goals and 20 assists, which shows how good he is in this second tier.

"They've just recently confirmed the marquee signing of free agent Callum O'Hare. They used to play alongside each other at Coventry.

"It'd be fantastic if they could keep them together because they conjured up 25 goal contributions out of Coventry's 60 goals when they were last together.

"It'd be a massive blow for United to lose Hamer. But the release clause is there and I would not be surprised at all if somebody triggered that release clause.

"He's a fantastic player; he's proved that he can do it in the Premier League. He was one of the bright sparks last season in what was a very poor one for the rest of his team.

"There'll be people looking at that because he's a very cheap option in the Premier League at €20 million. It'd be very sad for the Blades, but I expect somebody to trigger the release clause, meaning that Hamer will move on from the club this summer."

Sheffield United have left themselves very exposed

At the time of Hamer arriving in the Steel City, he and the team around him probably had some idea of the dire situation that they all of a sudden found themselves in. They'd already sold Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, and their squad was looking well below Premier League standard.

This likely return to the second tier may have prompted Hamer's camp to say 'We aren't joining unless there is this release clause'; that would certainly have been the smart thing to do, given the impending nature of their downfall.

Sheffield United's 23/24 league campaign stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

United were right to take that risk of hoping they'd stay up so that the reported clause didn't become active, in order to get the 27-year-old, but the bar that they set for the clause was way too low.

For a player of Hamer's quality, any team who may think they'll be in the bottom half of the top flight would be mad to not try and pounce on this opportunity to snap him up for such a small fee, in comparison to today's market.