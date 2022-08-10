Sheffield United reveals stance amid fresh Everton links

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison has claimed he is flattered by the fresh links with a move to Everton but remains focussed on the Championship club.

Football League World exclusively reported yesterday that the 19-year-old remains on the Toffees’ radar as we enter the final weeks of the summer transfer window with Frank Lampard facing an injury crisis in attack due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s latest issue.

Everton are understood to have had a multi-million-pound offer rejected by the Blades last summer but it seems they may be set to test their resolve once again.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jebbison was pressed on the fresh links with a move to Goodison Park.

He said: “No, I am not aware of that. It hasn’t been spoken about. I am focussed on Sheffield United at the minute.”

The young striker added that he is flattered by transfer talk but remains focussed on his part in Paul Heckingbottom’s plans.

“Obviously means you’re doing something right,” said Jebbison. “I don’t focus on the noise. At the end of the day I am here so all I am focused on is playing here and scoring goals.”

2021/22 was an important season for the teenager, who scored nine goals in 23 appearances while on loan at Burton Albion in League One before returning to Bramall Lane and making nine appearances for the Blades.

He has featured in both United’s Championship games this season – starting the 1-0 defeat to Watford and coming on as a sub in the 2-0 win over Millwall.

The England U19 international’s current contract at Bramall Lane is set to expire next summer.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester United Manchester City

The Verdict

Jebbison is saying all the right things but should another offer come in for him, you feel he would be tempted by a move to Everton and the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems means there could be a chance to play in the top flight for the Toffees, which would surely be hard to resist.

For the time being, however, it appears he’s fully focussed on the 2022/23 Championship season.

A new offer would test the Blades’ resolve as well given the 19-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer and they’re running out of time to cash in on him.