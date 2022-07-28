Sheffield United retain hope of luring 21-year-old back to Bramall Lane despite Derby County update

Championship side Sheffield United are still hoping to lure Sean Robertson back to Bramall Lane despite him linking up with Derby County, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The 21-year-old played for the Blades earlier this month following his release from Crystal Palace, with the young defender not getting a real opportunity to prove his worth at a senior level at Selhurst Park.

Last season, he spent all of his time in the Eagles’ youth setup with 10 Premier League 2 appearances and two EFL Trophy displays to his name – but will now have a chance to kickstart his career at a senior level if he can impress elsewhere.

The Blades are currently in need of another right-back option with Jayden Bogle potentially out for the first three months of the season, leaving George Baldock as their only obvious option on the right-hand side.

In a potential blow for them though, he has since been training with Liam Rosenior’s Derby, managing to impress and score in a recent friendly against Alfreton Town.

According to Alan Nixon, he was offered the chance to remain at Bramall Lane but rejected that in favour of a move to Pride Park, though he is yet to put pen to paper on a contract in the East Midlands.

And journalist Hemmingham has provided hope for those that want to see him make a return to South Yorkshire, posting: “He’s not been offered a contract.

“Paul (Heckingbottom) wants to bring him to training but, as a free agent looking for a new club, he had lined up other trials and commitments that have to be honoured.

“United are hoping after all those have finished there is scope for him to come into some training sessions.”

The Verdict:

This is a boost for the Blades because they are definitely in need of another right-back option and Robertson could be someone that fits the bill as a player that probably won’t expect to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With this, he may be content with being a second or third-choice option, especially with injuries and suspensions potentially giving him first-team opportunities throughout the season.

However, Derby may move quickly to recruit him with Nathan Byrne’s future uncertain and their desperate need to have more options in this position, so Heckingbottom’s side should be looking at alternative options.

At this stage, it’s currently unclear who would be content with being a third-choice option on the right, but Lee Peltier is someone they could look to bring in for the short term.

Available for free and potentially able to operate as a wing-back, he could be a good option, though existing option Ben Osborn may be versatile enough to operate there too if he isn’t needed elsewhere.