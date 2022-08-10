Sheffield United respond as club make multi-million pound offer for Sander Berge

Club Brugge’s interest in Sheffield United star Sander Berge is serious, according to Belgian media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

The European club reportedly lodged an offer with the Blades that has been rejected.

The bid was understood to be worth up to €15 million plus bonuses which comes someway short of United’s initial valuation of the player.

If a deal does go through, it would become the most expensive in the history of the Jupiler Pro League.

But early reports this summer suggested that the Championship club would only consider an offer in the region of £22 million, in order to recoup their initial investment when the signing was made in January 2020.

It is also believed that Berge would prefer a move to Brugge over the option of remaining in England with a mid-table Premier League side.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester United Manchester City

The 24-year old is interested in potentially fighting for trophies as well as competing in European cup competitions such as the Champions League, which Brugge can provide.

However, Berge has not been pushing for the move to go through and has been playing for Paul Heckingbottom’s side for the beginning of the latest league campaign.

The Verdict

United were never going to accept a proposal as low as €15 million given their current asking price, but an offer does show Brugge’s interest in concrete.

It will be difficult for the Belgian side to compete with the financial might of any mid-table Premier League side, such is the reality of the modern game.

But the allure of the Champions League could swing the move in favour of Brugge if they can come closer to United’s valuation of the player.

That Berge is continuing to keep his head down and perform for United is a testament to his professionalism, which should also be commended given the awkward position he is currently in.