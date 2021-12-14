Sheffield United reshuffle mooted as Paul Heckingbottom faces January decision

Sheffield United may have to move out at least one of their senior strikers if they want to recall Daniel Jebbison to Bramall Lane in January.

Paul Heckingbottom replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as the Blades’ manager has heightened the possibility of Jebbison returning to South Yorkshire in the January transfer window.

Football League World reported that on the back of Heckingbottom’s appointment he was keen on recalling Jebbison, who he handed Premier League chances too last season when in interim charge.

Jebbison, 18, has made 17 appearances for Burton Albion on loan and scored six goals, developing nicely under the tutelage of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The progress Jebbison is making means there have been plenty of calls for Heckingbottom to make the decision and recall the teenager.

However, the Sheffield Star outline that if that is going to happen, there’s probably going to have to be a couple of senior exits at Bramall Lane to make room.

Heckingbottom has Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick as senior striking options for his 3-4-1-2 system.

McGoldrick has featured in both Heckingbottom’s games in-charge, whilst Brewster started against Bristol City before picking up a hamstring injury. Sharp replaced him that day and then started against Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Jebbison made four appearances under Heckingbottom in the Premier League last season despite all those senior strikers in the squad, so you can understand why the new Sheffield United boss might want to recall him in January.

However, his loan is going so well, the Blades can’t afford to recall him and then sit him back in the U23s. If he comes back, he’s got to come back and play.

In that respect, Sheffield United would have to move one or two of those six senior strikers out of the club in the January transfer window.

That’s easier said than done, though, with some big-money signings there.

Thoughts? Let us know!