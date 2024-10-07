This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Iliman Ndiaye is regarded by some Sheffield United supporters of a certain generation as the most talented player to ever play on the red-and-white side of the Steel City, despite spending just two seasons with the club.

Chris Wilder's side are poised to stake a strong claim in their ambitions of achieving an instant promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Despite being dealt with adversity across the summer through takeover uncertainty, a squad exodus and a two-point deduction, the Blades have enjoyed a sensational start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

United are the only team to remain unbeaten after nine matches and six of those have ended in victory for the South Yorkshire outfit, who are only behind league leaders Sunderland on goal difference and would be above their counterparts had points not been deducted. They have not conceded a single goal in their last five games, four of which have resulted in victory.

There is plenty of momentum at Bramall Lane and United will certainly fancy their chances of achieving promotion should their form continue heading into the festive period and beyond. Several key players are beginning to hit stride too, such as exciting summer arrival Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who scored both goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

They will need individual brilliance to continue coming up trumps, just as it did when Ndiaye guided them to their most recent promotion in second-place during the 2022/23 campaign.

Regret issued at Iliman Ndiaye's Sheffield United stint being cut short

We asked our Blades fan pundit Jimmy to name one player he wishes he had seen for a longer period of time at the club. While both James Beattie and Morgan Gibbs-White received mentions, Jimmy ultimately opted with Ndiaye - and for good reason.

Ndiaye was signed from National League side Boreham Wood in 2020 and gradually forced his way into the first-team fold, appearing before blowing the Championship away during the 2022/23 season, where his haul of 14 goals and 10 assists earned a move to Marseille the following summer.

Iliman Ndiaye's Sheffield United stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 1 0 0 2021/22 35 7 2 2022/23 52 15 11 Total 88 22 13

The playmaker's £20 million switch to the south of France was a real blow for United ahead of their unsuccessful Premier League crusade, although his 2022/23 season impact is still remembered extremely fondly.

"There's a couple I could put forward for this one, James Beattie would be in with a shout. We didn't see anywhere near enough of him and what a striker he was," Jimmy told Football League World.

"Morgan Gibbs-White more recently, again a fantastic player in the red and white and has gone on to do good things with Nottingham Forest.

"But the one I'm going to go for is Iliman Ndiaye. We got one great season out of him and he's now going to show everyone in the Premier League what he's all about at Everton.

"I think he's going to go on to be a top, top player - Ndiaye is the best player I've ever seen in a Sheffield United shirt."

Sheffield United supporters will be proud of Iliman Ndiaye, Everton developments

Ndiaye's return to Marseille was brief and disappointing, with the 24-year-old heading back across the English Channel to sign for Everton in a £15 million move this summer.

However, the mercurial forward is already beginning to make a significant impression for the Toffees and has emerged as a star turn after seven matches in the top-flight, offering the maverick creative outlet to inspire an otherwise-dogged and pragmatic Sean Dyche side.

Ndiaye was electrifying during Everton's hard-fought 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United over the weekend, leaving opposition defenders with twisted blood.

Indeed, it is becoming a recurring theme for seasoned Premier League defenders, who are, by and large, struggling to contain Ndiaye from wreaking havoc and skipping through at ease.

Ndiaye, who scored his first Premier League goal against Leicester City last month, has been mesmerising so far at Everton and that will only fill United supporters with pride.

They watched his career blossom first-hand, seeing the Senegal international transforming from a little-known talent to one of the most devastating attackers in recent Championship history.