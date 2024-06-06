Sheffield United have registered their interest in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Turkish giants Besiktas, where he made nine appearances in all competitions, and has now been told he is free to leave Forest this summer.

Football Insider recently reported that the Reds would accept a £4m offer for Worrall, in order to help ensure they are on the right side of the profit and losses laws.

The central defender had experienced a turbulent time at the City Ground prior to his move to Turkey, with himself and fellow defender Scott McKenna exiled from then Forest boss Steve Cooper's Premier League squad entirely.

It now appears that Chris Wilder's Blades could offer the exit route from Nottingham Forest that Worrall has possibly been searching for.

Blades make Worrall a transfer target

According to a report from Football Insider, Sheffield United have made Worrall a transfer target this summer, in what would be the beginning of what is expected to be a busy couple of months at Bramall Lane.

They report that Worrall is now free to leave the City Ground, as the club attempt to balance their books. Football Insider detail in the report that Forest are on the brink of their allowable profit and sustainability (PSR) losses, and are expected to offload a number of players this summer.

Worrall is contracted at the club until 2026, after spending the past 13 years as a Forest player, but is among those players who are expected to be moved on in the coming weeks.

The former England youth international has a wealth of Championship experience on his CV, and played a vital role in helping Forest win promotion back to the Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

Worrall would be good signing for Blades

Despite it being more disappointing in recent months, Worrall has proven throughout his long tenure as a Nottingham Forest player that he is a quality central defender.

He played in 30 Premier League games in Forest's 2022/23 debut season back in the Premier League, with an average match rating of 6.8 out of ten - per FotMob.

Having played in top European leagues, and played well in them, Worrall should be seen as a significant coup for Sheffield United should they pull off the deal.

Joe Worrall stats major competitions, per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 168 3 6 Premier League 37 1 0 Europa League 4 0 0 Scottish Premiership 21 0 0

Having played 168 times in the Championship, Worrall would provide an experienced head at the back for Blades, who knows exactly what it takes to win promotion from the division.

As a former Nottingham Forest club captain, he'd also bring those leadership qualities that Wilder will undoubtedly value highly.

Addressing the defence was always going to be a top priority for Sheffield United this summer, having conceded 104 Premier League goals last season.

Therefore, for a cut-price fee, the potential signing of Worrall should be met with great excitement by Blades fans.

Worrall's proven he's a top quality second tier central defender, as well as being a player they can have confidence in taking into the top-flight should they make an instant return.