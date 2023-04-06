Sheffield United have been boosted by the availability of both Ciaran Clark and Enda Stevens heading into the Easter schedule.

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing the Blades for games with Wigan Athletic and Burnley on Friday and Monday respectively, as his side aim to further strengthen their grip on second in the race for automatic promotion.

Burnley comes on Monday night and, before then, bottom-of-the-table Wigan travel to Bramall Lane.

Early Sheffield United team news v Wigan

Heckingbottom has confirmed that both Clark and Stevens will be in contention against Wigan, having both missed out in Sheffield United's last game against Norwich City.

"Back fit now. Enda had a slight relapse with his hamstring after getting back and looking fit, which was frustrating for everyone. Probably more Enda than anyone else," Heckingbottom said, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.

"Ciaran had a lot of training over the break. He had a little spasm in his back but looks fit and strong so he’s involved, he’s in contention."

Clark, who is on loan from Newcastle United, hasn't played since January 2nd. He's featured on the bench on eight occasions since then but has been struggling with a hamstring problem.

Jack Robinson has deputised ahead of the ROI international.

Stevens, meanwhile, has a task on his hands getting back into the side ahead of Max Lowe at left wing-back. He's not featured since the FA Cup third round win over Millwall in early January with a hamstring issue of his own.

Will Clark or Stevens play v Wigan?

You'd think that both will be in contention for the squad, yet their place in the starting line-up is unlikely.

Robinson has been doing well at centre-back and Lowe is excelling at left wing-back. Whilst Clark and Stevens are useful squad options, it's not like Heckingbottom is desperate to change his starting XI.

Sheffield United v Wigan prediction

You've got to be aware that Easter is a time in the Championship season when the table can be turned on its head. Whilst Sheffield United are heavy favourites, Wigan have plenty to play for in the relegation fight and have a real need for victories.

However, Sheffield United should be full of confidence and looking to turn the screw in their pursuit of promotion.

The squad is in good shape and wins are flowing regularly enough again either side of March's international break. It all points towards a home win.