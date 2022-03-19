Sheffield United receive triple boost as confirmed XI emerges ahead of Barnsley

Sheffield United have welcomed back Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie to their matchday squad ahead of this lunchtime’s clash with Barnsley.

Paul Heckingbottom is juggling a gruelling injury list at the moment, with eyes firmly set on fully recovering players the other side of the international break that follows this fixture.

Today, his side take on Barnsley in the Championship, with Heckingbottom opting for one change in his starting XI as Conor Hourihane replaces Iliman Ndiaye and the Blades revert to a 3-5-1-1 system.

One change for United. 👊 Hourihane replaces Ndiaye in the Starting XI. Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie all return to the matchday squad. 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗦! ⚔️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ns7AfpEXYq — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 19, 2022

The big news, though, comes on the bench, which has a far healthier look to it this lunchtime.

Stevens (calf), Fleck (groin) and McBurnie (leg) are all fit enough to return to the matchday squad and take their place amongst the substitutes.

The presence of that senior trio is a stark contrast to what we saw midweek, when Heckingbottom was forced to name a youthful bench for the 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1890 1891 1892

Heckingbottom’s side are sitting ninth in the table heading into this lunchtime kick-off, knowing that three points in the early game will propel them into the top-six heading into this afternoon’s 3pm kick-offs.

The Blades’ last two fixtures have seen them lose 4-1 to Coventry City and then draw 0-0 with Blackpool on their travels.

The Verdict

This is huge news for Sheffield United.

It doesn’t directly impact the starting line-up, but with a view to the run-in on the other side of the international break, Stevens, Fleck and McBurnie should all be on the cusp of full fitness.

That’s crucial for Heckingbottom if his side are to capitalise on their recent run of good form.

They were stretched at Coventry and Blackpool, which was reflected in their results in those games, but this matchday squad is far healthier and will, naturally, serve them a timely boost.

Thoughts? Let us know!