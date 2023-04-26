Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Enda Stevens is available for selection for tonight's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The defender participated in training for the Blades in the days leading up to the club's clash with Manchester City in the FA Cup.

However, Stevens was not included in the club's match-day squad for this fixture due to the fact that Anel Ahmedhodzic was given the green-light to play.

Ahmedhodzic could have potentially missed this fixture as his partner is due to give birth.

Stevens has not featured for the Owls since their showdown with Queens Park Rangers at the start of January.

The Republic of Ireland international has been forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of an issue with his hamstring.

In the absence of Stevens, Heckingbottom has opted to utilise Max Lowe on the left-hand side of defence.

Lowe was given the nod to start in the Blades' defeat to City and could retain his place in the side for this evening's showdown with the Baggies.

What has Paul Heckingbottom had to say about Enda Stevens?

Ahead of tonight's game, Heckingbottom has issued an update on Stevens.

Speaking to The Star, the Blades boss said: "Enda trained for a few days before the Wembley game.

"He would have been in the squad if Anel had been forced to go back home."

Will Enda Stevens stay at Sheffield United beyond the summer?

Stevens' availability is a boost for the Blades as he may have to be called upon during the club's remaining league fixtures.

If he does make his return to action tonight, the defender will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against West Brom.

Having made 136 Championship appearances in his career, Stevens knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

Stevens will be keen to impress between now and the end of the term as he is currently facing an uncertain future at Bramall Lane.

The 32-year-old's contract is set to expire in June, and thus he will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if the Blades opt against offering him fresh terms.

Providing that United seal promotion this evening with a win over West Brom, it would not be at all surprising if they opt to sign a new left-back in the upcoming transfer window instead of tying Stevens down to a new deal.