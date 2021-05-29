Sheffield United receive multi-million pound bid for 20-year-old

Sheffield United have received a bid of £12.9million from Galatasaray for midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly, according to Sky Sports.

The Blades signed Coulibaly from Norwegian side Sarpsborg for around £2m in September, before sending him on loan to Belgian side Beerschot for three years.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a positive season in Belgium, scoring five goals in 22 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Beerschot this term.

But the Malian box-to-box midfielder is attracting interest from Europe, with a multi-million pound bid coming in for him.

According to Sky Sports, Galatasaray have bid around £12.9million for Coulibaly, but this is believed to fall short of their valuation.

The Blades rejected a £10million bid from AC Milan for the 20-year-old earlier this year, and are likely to hold out for more money.

United are preparing for life back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League this term, and appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager this week.

The Verdict

Coulibaly is clearly a highly-rated player who is thought of highly by United. The fact they are holding out for more than £12million for him says that.

He has enjoyed a solid first season in first-team football in Belgium, and he will look to go from strength to strength in the next couple of years.

But Galatasaray’s bid is worth considering, and if they are to come in with another one, then it will surely be tempting for United as they look to raise funds and strengthen their squad ahead of next season.