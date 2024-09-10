Sheffield United are still holding discussions with the EFL over the completion of their takeover process.

According to Rob Staton, the Blades are aiming to draw talks to a close in order to finalise the purchase of the club.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that a final financial hurdle still needs to be resolved before the deal can be officially closed.

The US consortium looking to take over Sheffield United have been looking to finalise the purchase for some time, but have been stuck waiting after multiple delays.

It is hoped that a new owner can help resolve the financial issues that the club currently faces.

There is reportedly optimism that the takeover can be completed soon, although no exact timeframe has been given on when it may be approved by the EFL.

It has been claimed that a final form involved with securing additional financial backing is all that remains to be signed before the deal is ratified.

The situation has dragged on for a number of weeks now, which hampered the club’s ability in the transfer market.

Supporters will be hoping that the issue is resolved soon, so that they can all move on from this and start working towards a healthier financial future at Bramall Lane.

Related Jesurun Rak-Sakyi opens up on choosing Sheffield United over Leeds United Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has opened up on the decision to sign for Sheffield United instead of Leeds United

Alan Nixon has reported that Chris Wilder is set to receive the backing of the new ownership with a fresh contract once the takeover is completed.

Sheffield United will be aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt this year, having been relegated from the top flight last season.

However, the transfer window is now closed, so the new owners will not be able to make an immediate impact on improving the first team squad until January.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the ownership, the Yorkshire outfit still added a number of new first team players to the squad last summer.

Sheffield United’s promotion ambition

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of Septmeber 10th) Team P GD Pts 3 Watford 4 +4 9 4 Leeds United 4 +4 8 5 Blackburn Rovers 4 +3 8 6 Burnley 4 +7 7 7 Middlesbrough 4 +2 7 8 Sheffield United* 4 +3 6 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sheffield United signed the likes of Harrison Burrows, Michael Cooper, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare last summer in their bid to fight for promotion this season.

Wilder’s side have won two and drawn two from their opening four league games, although they have six points from a possible 12 due to a two point deduction penalty.

The Blades sit four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but are only one behind sixth place Burnley.

Next up for Sheffield United is a trip to face Hull City on 13 September in an 8pm kick-off.

Takeover completion will be weight off Sheffield United’s shoulders

Supporters will be delighted once the takeover is completed as their financial position was only getting worse if nothing changed behind the scenes.

The new owners will have plenty on their plate to work on, and ensuring another points deduction penalty won’t be coming their way any time soon must be a priority.

With the transfer window closed until January, there is not much they can do to help the team on the pitch.

But it will still be a reason for optimism among the fans once the deal is completed, which will be a weight off their shoulders.