Wolves could sell Conor Coady at a cut-price this summer as they look to offload the central defender on a permanent basis.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that Wolves could be open to offers less than the figure Everton were required to pay for Coady to make his stay at Goodison Park permanent.

The 30-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Toffees, who reportedly had the chance to make his stay permanent for a fee of £4.5 million this summer.

Conor Coady could be on the move for a cut-price this summer.

However, recent reports suggest that the club will not be paying this figure, and therefore will not be signing Coady permanently after his loan spell.

This hardly comes as a surprise after Coady featured just 24 times in the Premier League last season, and started just 1 of the club's last 14 league matches as they fought for their survival in the latter half of the campaign.

Sheffield United's Conor Coady interest

With Everton now seemingly out of the picture, it puts Sheffield United in a strong position after their interest in the defender was recently reported.

Ahead of Sheffield United's Premier League return, Coady is clearly a name interesting Blades' boss Paul Heckingbottom, with the club first credited with an interest in the defender in Monday's Mail Online transfer column.

The report did stress, though, that the club were operating under a restricted budget this summer, which is why if Wolves are willing to accept lower offers for Coady than £4.5 million, it would be brilliant news for the Blades.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has his eye on Coady.

A more recent report than the one above from Football Insider has seemingly backed up the the claims regarding Sheffield United's interest, too.

Football Insider state that Sheffield United are now considering a swoop for Coady now that they know his Everton loan has come to an end.

How much is Conor Coady worth?

With reports suggesting that Wolves could accept a figure of below £4.5 million this summer, for a side with Premier League cash, it has to be said, Coady looks set to be very reasonably priced.

Wolves will, of course, still want to receive some sort of fee for the 30-year-old, given his current contract situation, but it appears as though this won't be significant.

Coady has been at Wolves since 2015 when he joined them from Huddersfield Town.

When does Conor Coady's Wolves contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Conor Coady is currently contracted to Wolves until the summer of 2025.

This means that come the end oZf June, the central defender still has two-years left on his current deal.