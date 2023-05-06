Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee are both open to a return to Sheffield United this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

The midfield duo have been magnificent assets for the Blades this term, with both managing to play a big part in guiding the club back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Doyle, who has added some much-needed competition in the middle of the park, struck a late winner in the club's quarter-final tie against Blackburn Rovers to take them to Wembley and that just sums up his impact in South Yorkshire.

McAtee, meanwhile, has recorded an admirable eight goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances this term, not a shabby total for the 20-year-old who only has a limited amount of experience at a senior level.

The Tommy Doyle dilemma

City will not leave McAtee leaving the Etihad Stadium permanently and that means United would need to sign Doyle on a permanent basis if they wanted McAtee back too.

This is because the Blades can't have two players on loan from a Premier League rival.

According to the Sheffield Star, City may want to insert a buyback clause into any permanent deal that takes Doyle to Bramall Lane, but it remains to be seen whether Paul Heckingbottom's side would be happy with that arrangement.

Competition for James McAtee

The Blades aren't the only team in the race for the 20-year-old at this point, with AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Leeds United and Leicester City also keeping tabs on him.

The same report from the Daily Mail has stated that City may even decide to keep him - and that's a blow to those monitoring him.

Burnley are another side believed to be interested.

Are Tommy Doyle and James McAtee right to take their stance?

Both would probably win a decent amount of game time at Bramall Lane next season, so they should definitely be open to a return despite the fact McAtee is attracting interest from several teams.

A move to Turf Moor could be ideal for the latter because the Clarets are in need of more creativity and he could provide it - but he isn't guaranteed to start regularly there.

In fairness, he isn't guaranteed starts under Heckingbottom next season either, but Sander Berge could potentially depart South Yorkshire in the summer and that would boost their game time at the Lane.

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck's futures remain uncertain with their contracts expiring at the end of the season - and you feel Ismaila Coulibaly could benefit from a temporary exit.

With these factors in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see both Man City players making a big impact again next season if they re-joined their current loan club.